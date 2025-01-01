Menu
Poster of Sun Rises on Us All
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Sun Rises on Us All

Sun Rises on Us All

Ri Gua Zhong Tian
Synopsis

The former lovers meet again after several years. The everyday life of alienation and bondage, revealing the regretful past. Love and sacrifice, repentance and repayment. The heavy burden was not only on her but also on him. Finally, they bid farewell once again, heart-wrenching yet suddenly awakened, the two lost souls finally embraced and cried.
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Guangzhou Mint Pictures, Guangzhou Zizai Media
Also known as
Ri gua zhong tian, The Sun Rises on Us All, Sun Rises on Us All, 日掛中天
Director
Shangjun Cai
Cast
Songwen Zhang
Xin Zhilei
Feng Shaofeng
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Film Reviews
