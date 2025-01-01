The former lovers meet again after several years. The everyday life of alienation and bondage, revealing the regretful past. Love and sacrifice, repentance and repayment. The heavy burden was not only on her but also on him. Finally, they bid farewell once again, heart-wrenching yet suddenly awakened, the two lost souls finally embraced and cried.
CountryChina
Runtime2 hours 13 minutes
Production year2025
ProductionGuangzhou Mint Pictures, Guangzhou Zizai Media
Also known as
Ri gua zhong tian, The Sun Rises on Us All, Sun Rises on Us All, 日掛中天