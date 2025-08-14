Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Coolie
Poster of Coolie
Poster of Coolie
Poster of Coolie
Рейтинги
7.3 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
4 posters
Going 11
Not going 5
Kinoafisha Films Coolie

Coolie

Coolie
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 11
Not going 5

Synopsis

Delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.
Coolie - trailer
Coolie  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025 Russia Indian Films
14 August 2025 Czechia
14 August 2025 Latvia 12+
15 August 2025 Lithuania N13
14 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $7,501,962
Production Sun Pictures, Sun Pictures
Also known as
Coolie, #Thalaivar171, Coolie the Powerhouse, Грузчик, कुली the Powerhouse
Director
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Cast
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Pooja Hegde
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Soubin Shahir
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 16 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Comon 17 August 2025, 00:45
Фильмец конечно забойный, и по сюжету многоступенчатый, эдаких сюжетов пять в фильме понапихано. Но все вторично, гл.герой не харизматичный,… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 31 August 2025, 23:47
Очень рады были прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Coolie - trailer
Coolie Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more