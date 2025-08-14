Menu
Synopsis
Delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 50 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025
Russia
Indian Films
14 August 2025
Czechia
14 August 2025
Latvia
15 August 2025
Lithuania
14 August 2025
UAE
Worldwide Gross
$7,501,962
Production
Sun Pictures, Sun Pictures
Also known as
Coolie, #Thalaivar171, Coolie the Powerhouse, Грузчик, कुली the Powerhouse
Director
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Cast
Aamir Khan
Rajinikanth
Pooja Hegde
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Soubin Shahir
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Comon
17 August 2025, 00:45
Фильмец конечно забойный, и по сюжету многоступенчатый, эдаких сюжетов пять в фильме понапихано. Но все вторично, гл.герой не харизматичный,…
Киноафиша.инфо
31 August 2025, 23:47
Очень рады были прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
Film Trailers
Coolie
Trailer
Stills
