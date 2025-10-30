Menu
Poster of Brat navsegda
Poster of Brat navsegda
Brat navsegda

Brat navsegda

Brat navsegda - trailer
Brat navsegda  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025 Russia Вольга
Director
Anna Selyanovy
Grigoriy Selyanov
Cast
Nikita Mihalkov
Nikita Mihalkov
Sergey Selyanov
Sergey Selyanov
Darya Yurgens
Darya Yurgens
Irina Saltykova
Irina Saltykova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Brat navsegda - trailer
Brat navsegda Trailer
