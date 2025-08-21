Menu
6.1
6.1
IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 620 ₽
Going
7
Not going
3
Are You There?
Are You There?
Are You There?
Horror
Thriller
Tickets from 620 ₽
Synopsis
When paranormal psychology student Rosa Gonzalez lights a summoning ritual candle, it ignites a life and death game of twenty questions. As the candle melts down, so does her chance of survival. She discovers some questions are best left unanswered.
Are You There?
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
21 August 2025
Release date
16 October 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
28 August 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
28 August 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
21 August 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Production
Mountain Laurel Films., Little Nalu Pictures
Also known as
Are You There?, Астрал. Свеча ведьмы
Director
Kim Noonan
Cast
Laura Sollet
Eva Meyerson
Madison Geiger
Mbeng Klovis
Chase Bridges
Film rating
6.1
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00
from 620 ₽
14 October
from 620 ₽
Film Trailers
Are You There?
Trailer in russian
Stills
«Are You There?» now playing
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
20:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
