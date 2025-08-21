Menu
Synopsis

When paranormal psychology student Rosa Gonzalez lights a summoning ritual candle, it ignites a life and death game of twenty questions. As the candle melts down, so does her chance of survival. She discovers some questions are best left unanswered.
Are You There? - trailer in russian
Are You There?  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 August 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Russia Кинологистика
28 August 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
28 August 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
21 August 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Production Mountain Laurel Films., Little Nalu Pictures
Also known as
Are You There?, Астрал. Свеча ведьмы
Director
Kim Noonan
Cast
Laura Sollet
Eva Meyerson
Madison Geiger
Mbeng Klovis
Chase Bridges
6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00 from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Trailers
Are You There? - trailer in russian
Are You There? Trailer in russian
Stills

«Are You There?» now playing

Tue 14
Format
Group Screenings
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
20:00 from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
