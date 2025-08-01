Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dhadak 2
Poster of Dhadak 2
Рейтинги
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
2 posters
Going 4
Not going 2
Kinoafisha Films Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 4
Not going 2

Synopsis

A searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in.
Dhadak 2 - trailer with russian subtitles
Dhadak 2  trailer with russian subtitles
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 August 2025
Release date
1 August 2025 Russia Indian Films
1 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $195,070
Production Cloud 9 Pictures, Dharma Productions, Intromagine Pictures
Also known as
Dhadak 2, Südametukse 2, Untitled, Стук сердца 2
Director
Shazia Iqbal
Cast
Tripti Dimri
Tripti Dimri
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Saad Bilgrami
Vipin Sharma
Manjiri Pupala
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Dhadak 2 - trailer with russian subtitles
Dhadak 2 Trailer with russian subtitles
Dhadak 2 - trailer
Dhadak 2 Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more