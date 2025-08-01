Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
7.5
IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
2 posters
Going
4
Not going
2
Kinoafisha
Films
Dhadak 2
Dhadak 2
Dhadak 2
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Detective
Romantic
Going
4
Not going
2
Synopsis
A searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in.
Expand
Dhadak 2
trailer with russian subtitles
trailer with russian subtitles
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 August 2025
Release date
1 August 2025
Russia
Indian Films
1 August 2025
UAE
18TC
Budget
$5,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$195,070
Production
Cloud 9 Pictures, Dharma Productions, Intromagine Pictures
Also known as
Dhadak 2, Südametukse 2, Untitled, Стук сердца 2
Director
Shazia Iqbal
Cast
Tripti Dimri
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Saad Bilgrami
Vipin Sharma
Manjiri Pupala
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.5
Rate
12
votes
7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Dhadak 2
Trailer with russian subtitles
0
0
Dhadak 2
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree