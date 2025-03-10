Menu
Uyga qaytish

Uyga qaytish

Uyga qaytish
Uyga qaytish - trailer
Uyga qaytish  trailer
Country Uzbekistan
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 10 March 2025
Release date
10 March 2025 Uzbekistan
Director
Dilshoda Qosimova
Cast
Feruza Yusupova
Asal Shodiyeva
Sitora Alimjonovalar
Sardor Saidov
Azim Aymatov
0.0
0 vote
Film Reviews
No reviews
Uyga qaytish - trailer
Uyga qaytish Trailer
