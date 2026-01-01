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Kinoafisha Films How to Explain Your Mental Illness to Stanley Kubrick

How to Explain Your Mental Illness to Stanley Kubrick

, 2023
How to Explain Your Mental Illness to Stanley Kubrick
USA / Documentary / 18+

Synopsis

A psychotic filmmaker named Philip summons a manifestation of Stanley Kubrick into his apartment to confront him on the depiction of mental illness in his filmography. Kubrick's obsession with 'crazy' characters who meet an untimely death disturbs Philip, who wishes he could see Kubrick characters who manage their illness. The two directors go on a journey into Kubrick's films to understand insanity in our modern era.

Cast

Derrick Gebhardt
Stanley Kubrick
Jeremiah McDonald
HAL 9000
Gabe de Paz
Friend
Philip Józef Brubaker
Self
Director Philip Józef Brubaker
Writer Philip Józef Brubaker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Bold Decade Films
Also known as
How to Explain Your Mental Illness to Stanley Kubrick

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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