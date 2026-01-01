How to Explain Your Mental Illness to Stanley Kubrick
, 2023
How to Explain Your Mental Illness to Stanley Kubrick
USA / Documentary / 18+
Synopsis
A psychotic filmmaker named Philip summons a manifestation of Stanley Kubrick into his apartment to confront him on the depiction of mental illness in his filmography. Kubrick's obsession with 'crazy' characters who meet an untimely death disturbs Philip, who wishes he could see Kubrick characters who manage their illness. The two directors go on a journey into Kubrick's films to understand insanity in our modern era.