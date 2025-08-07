Menu
Documentary
Synopsis
A revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him.
Stans
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025
Bulgaria
7 August 2025
Croatia
o.A.
7 August 2025
Czechia
7 August 2025
Latvia
16+
7 August 2025
Lithuania
N13
7 August 2025
Poland
7 August 2025
Romania
7 August 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$687,112
Production
DiGa Studios, Hill District Media, Shady Films
Also known as
Stans, Фанаты
Director
Steven Leckart
Cast
Eminem
Film rating
7.7
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Stans
Trailer
