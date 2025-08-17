Menu
Teodor Currentzis: Idomeneo
Teodor Currentzis: Idomeneo
18+
Opera
Country
Austria
Runtime
3 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
17 August 2025
Release date
17 August 2025
Kazakhstan
16+
Director
Peter Sellars
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Moskino Fakel
19:30
from 1000 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 1000 ₽
All cinemas
2D, SUB
19:30
from 1000 ₽
Moskino Fakel
Aviamotornaya
