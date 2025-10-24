Night driver Eghbal, en route with his pregnant wife, kills a dog. Stranded, he seeks help at Vahid’s garage, unaware his rescuer believes him to be the prison officer who tortured him. Convinced, Vahid abducts Eghbal to bury him alive, but doubts soon arise. To confirm Eghbal’s identity, Vahid enlists fellow victims. During their ride, they contemplate the morality of killing their captive and whether he actually is who they believe him to be.
CountryIran (Islamic Republic of) / France / Luxembourg
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere24 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025
Russia
24 October 2025
Latvia
N12
ProductionJafar Panahi Film Productions, Les Films Pelléas, Bidibul Productions
Also known as
Yek tasadef sadeh, It Was Just an Accident, Un simple accident, Un simple accidente, Bila je to samo nesreća, Det var bara en olycka, Ein einfacher Unfall, Foi Apenas Um Acidente, Foi Só Um Acidente, To był zwykły przypadek, Un simplu accident, Простая случайность