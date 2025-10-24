Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.8
It Was Just an Accident

Yek tasadef sadeh
Synopsis

Night driver Eghbal, en route with his pregnant wife, kills a dog. Stranded, he seeks help at Vahid’s garage, unaware his rescuer believes him to be the prison officer who tortured him. Convinced, Vahid abducts Eghbal to bury him alive, but doubts soon arise. To confirm Eghbal’s identity, Vahid enlists fellow victims. During their ride, they contemplate the morality of killing their captive and whether he actually is who they believe him to be.
Country Iran (Islamic Republic of) / France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025 Russia
24 October 2025 Latvia N12
Production Jafar Panahi Film Productions, Les Films Pelléas, Bidibul Productions
Also known as
Yek tasadef sadeh, It Was Just an Accident, Un simple accident, Un simple accidente, Bila je to samo nesreća, Det var bara en olycka, Ein einfacher Unfall, Foi Apenas Um Acidente, Foi Só Um Acidente, To był zwykły przypadek, Un simplu accident, Простая случайность
Director
Jafar Panahi
Jafar Panahi
Cast
Vahid Mobasseri
Mariam Afshari
Ebrahim Azizi
Hadis Pakbaten
Majid Panahi
7.7
10 votes
7.8 IMDb
