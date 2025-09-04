Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
5.2
IMDb Rating: 4.3
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 260 ₽
Going
52
Not going
16
Kinoafisha
Films
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
Jugaremos en el bosque
Horror
Tickets from 260 ₽
Going
52
Not going
16
Synopsis
After the death of his son, Javier hopes that restoring his family's abandoned ranch will allow him and his wife Mariana, who attempted suicide, a new beginning, but his grandmother refuses.
Expand
Let's Play in the Woods
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
4 September 2025
Release date
4 September 2025
Russia
Экспонента
4 September 2025
Belarus
4 September 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
4 September 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
4 September 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Budget
38,800,000 MXN
Worldwide Gross
$2,614,304
Production
La Nonna Films, Sin Sentido Films
Also known as
Jugaremos en el bosque, Let's Play in the Woods, We Will Play in the Forest, Астрал. Поместье ужаса
Director
Alejandra Cárdenas
Guillermo Granillo
Cast
Lucía Gómez-Robledo
Alejandro Cuétara
Víctor Albor
Emilio Cortés Alonso
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.2
Rate
13
votes
4.3
IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 13 Kuntsevo
23:40
from 300 ₽
Karo 8 Kapitoliy Vernadskogo
23:40
from 300 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 260 ₽
Tomorrow
from 260 ₽
24 September
from 300 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Let's Play in the Woods
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«Let's Play in the Woods» now playing
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Wed
24
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Let's Play in the Woods?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Karo 13 Kuntsevo
g. Moskva, vneshnyaya storona 55 km MKAD, mezhdu Rublevo-Uspenskim i Mozhayskim shosse
2D
23:40
from 300 ₽
Karo 8 Kapitoliy Vernadskogo
Universitet
2D
23:40
from 300 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
TsSKA
2D
01:05
from 300 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree