Poster of Let's Play in the Woods
Poster of Let's Play in the Woods
IMDb Rating: 4.3
Let's Play in the Woods

Let's Play in the Woods

Jugaremos en el bosque
Synopsis

After the death of his son, Javier hopes that restoring his family's abandoned ranch will allow him and his wife Mariana, who attempted suicide, a new beginning, but his grandmother refuses.
Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 4 September 2025
Release date
4 September 2025 Russia Экспонента
4 September 2025 Belarus
4 September 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
4 September 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
4 September 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Budget 38,800,000 MXN
Worldwide Gross $2,614,304
Production La Nonna Films, Sin Sentido Films
Also known as
Jugaremos en el bosque, Let's Play in the Woods, We Will Play in the Forest, Астрал. Поместье ужаса
Director
Alejandra Cárdenas
Guillermo Granillo
Cast
Lucía Gómez-Robledo
Alejandro Cuétara
Víctor Albor
Emilio Cortés Alonso
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
13 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 13 Kuntsevo
23:40 from 300 ₽
Karo 8 Kapitoliy Vernadskogo
23:40 from 300 ₽
Film Reviews
Let's Play in the Woods - trailer in russian
Let's Play in the Woods Trailer in russian
Stills

«Let's Play in the Woods» now playing

Karo 13 Kuntsevo g. Moskva, vneshnyaya storona 55 km MKAD, mezhdu Rublevo-Uspenskim i Mozhayskim shosse
2D
23:40 from 300 ₽
Karo 8 Kapitoliy Vernadskogo
Universitet
2D
23:40 from 300 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
TsSKA
2D
01:05 from 300 ₽
