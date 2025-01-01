Menu
Poster of KothaPallilo Okappudu
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films KothaPallilo Okappudu

KothaPallilo Okappudu

Kothapallilo Okappudu
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

When a man pursues a local woman, his relationship with her friend is misconstrued by the villagers.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $1,378
Production Paruchuri Vijaya Praveena Arts, Spirit Media
Also known as
Kothapallilo Okappudu
Director
Praveena Paruchuri
R. Kiran
Cast
Manoj Chandra
Ravindra Vijay
Usha Bonela
Monika T
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
