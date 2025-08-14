Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Love That Remains
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Love That Remains

The Love That Remains

Ástin sem eftir er
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Tenderly captures a year in the life of a family as the parents navigate their separation. Through both playful and heartfelt moments, the film portrays the bittersweet essence of faded love and shared memories amidst the changing seasons.
The Love That Remains - trailer
The Love That Remains  trailer
Country Denmark / France / Iceland / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025 Iceland Allowed
Worldwide Gross $118,773
Production Still Vivid, Snowglobe Films, Hobab
Also known as
Ástin sem eftir er, The Love That Remains, El amor que permanece, L'amour qu'il nous reste, Miłość, która zostaje, Любовь, которая остается
Director
Hlynur Palmason
Hlynur Palmason
Cast
Sverrir Gudnason
Sverrir Gudnason
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Anders Mossling
Anders Mossling
Saga Garðarsdóttir
Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Love That Remains - trailer
The Love That Remains Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more