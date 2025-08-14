Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
The Love That Remains
The Love That Remains
Ástin sem eftir er
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Tenderly captures a year in the life of a family as the parents navigate their separation. Through both playful and heartfelt moments, the film portrays the bittersweet essence of faded love and shared memories amidst the changing seasons.
Expand
The Love That Remains
trailer
trailer
Country
Denmark / France / Iceland / Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025
Iceland
Allowed
Worldwide Gross
$118,773
Production
Still Vivid, Snowglobe Films, Hobab
Also known as
Ástin sem eftir er, The Love That Remains, El amor que permanece, L'amour qu'il nous reste, Miłość, która zostaje, Любовь, которая остается
Director
Hlynur Palmason
Cast
Sverrir Gudnason
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Anders Mossling
Saga Garðarsdóttir
Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Love That Remains
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree