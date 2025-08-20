Ahead of releasing 'Idols', his most personal album to date, and before anyone had heard a note, Yungblud and his touring family travelled to Berlin, where he would perform and record these brand new songs live for the very first time. A personal journey of change, confidence and rock-and-roll chaos, set against a city that has always celebrated counterculture and creativity, 'YUNGBLUD: Are You Ready, Boy?' is a revealing and uncompromising documentary about a generational artist finding his own voice.
CountryGermany
Runtime2 hours 0 minute
Production year2025
World premiere20 August 2025
Release date
20 August 2025
Czechia
20 August 2025
Latvia
N16
20 August 2025
Lithuania
20 August 2025
Poland
24 August 2025
Romania
Worldwide Gross$489,128
ProductionAldgate Pictures, Brat Productions
Also known as
Yungblud: Are You Ready, Boy?, YUNGBLUD. Are You Ready, Boy?