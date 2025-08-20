Menu
Poster of Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy?
Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy?

Synopsis

Ahead of releasing 'Idols', his most personal album to date, and before anyone had heard a note, Yungblud and his touring family travelled to Berlin, where he would perform and record these brand new songs live for the very first time. A personal journey of change, confidence and rock-and-roll chaos, set against a city that has always celebrated counterculture and creativity, 'YUNGBLUD: Are You Ready, Boy?' is a revealing and uncompromising documentary about a generational artist finding his own voice.
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 August 2025
Release date
20 August 2025 Czechia
20 August 2025 Latvia N16
20 August 2025 Lithuania
20 August 2025 Poland
24 August 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $489,128
Production Aldgate Pictures, Brat Productions
Also known as
Yungblud: Are You Ready, Boy?, YUNGBLUD. Are You Ready, Boy?
Director
Paul Dugdale
Cast
Yungblud
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.0
Rate 13 votes
8.7 IMDb
