Poster of 40 Acres
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films 40 Acres

40 Acres

40 Acres 18+
Synopsis

Hailey Freeman and her family are the last descendants of African American farmers who settled in rural Canada after the Civil War. In a famine-decimated near future, they now struggle to safeguard their farm, as they make one last stand against a vicious militia hell-bent on taking their 40 Acres.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 17 October 2025
World premiere 17 July 2025
Release date
17 July 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $776,595
Production Hungry Eyes Film & Television, Ontario Creates, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
40 Acres, 40 aakrit, 40 акров
Director
R.T. Thorne
Cast
Danielle Deadwyler
Kataem O'Connor
Michael Greyeyes
Milcania Diaz-Rojas
Leenah Robinson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
6.5 IMDb
Film Reviews
