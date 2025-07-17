Hailey Freeman and her family are the last descendants of African American farmers who settled in rural Canada after the Civil War. In a famine-decimated near future, they now struggle to safeguard their farm, as they make one last stand against a vicious militia hell-bent on taking their 40 Acres.
CountryCanada
Runtime1 hour 53 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere17 October 2025
World premiere17 July 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross$776,595
ProductionHungry Eyes Film & Television, Ontario Creates, Téléfilm Canada