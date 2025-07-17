Menu
Poster of Baidyn balasy
Baidyn balasy

Baidyn balasy

Baidyn balasy
Baidyn balasy - trailer с русским субтитрами
Baidyn balasy  trailer с русским субтитрами
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 July 2025
Release date
17 July 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
Director
Abdusaid Shahislam
Cast
Aқbolat Utebay
Islam Bermaganbet
Dinara Mirasbek
Ғaziz Erbolat
7.0
Rate 11 votes
Film Reviews
bejbarys645 28 September 2025, 06:38
өте жақсы кино
Film Trailers
Baidyn balasy - trailer с русским субтитрами
Baidyn balasy Trailer с русским субтитрами
