Kinoafisha
Films
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Going
42
Not going
2
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
17 July 2025
Release date
17 July 2025
Kazakhstan
6+
Director
Abdusaid Shahislam
Cast
Aқbolat Utebay
Islam Bermaganbet
Dinara Mirasbek
Ғaziz Erbolat
Film rating
7.0
Rate
11
votes
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
bejbarys645
28 September 2025, 06:38
өте жақсы кино
Write review
Film Trailers
Baidyn balasy
Trailer с русским субтитрами
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
