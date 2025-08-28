Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Three Princesses
Poster of The Three Princesses
Рейтинги
3.7 IMDb Rating: 3.6
Rate
2 posters
Going 4
Not going 2
Kinoafisha Films The Three Princesses

The Three Princesses

Tri princezny
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 4
Not going 2

Synopsis

A narrative fairy tale in which three different princesses - clever Sophie, brave Leona and beautiful Flora - embark on a journey full of pitfalls and adventures. They must find courage and help each other to overcome the difficult tasks that await them along the way. All of this to save their kingdom from the dark threat of Queen Mortana. She desperately wants eternal youth and is willing to destroy nature and wage war to do so. In order to succeed Princesses must not only join forces, but also use all their wit, strength and charm. If at least one of them manages to accomplish Mortana's impossible task, she will not only save the kingdom but also win the hand of Prince Felix.
The Three Princesses - trailer in russian
The Three Princesses  trailer in russian
Country Czechia / Slovakia / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 19 September 2025
World premiere 28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025 Russia Кинологистика
Also known as
Tri princezny, Tri princezné, Tři princezny, Trzy księżniczki, Три принцессы
Director
Tomáš Pavlíček
Cast
Josefína Marková
Sara Cernochova
Dorotka Slajerová
Josef Trojan
Klára Melíšková
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.7
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Three Princesses - trailer in russian
The Three Princesses Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more