A narrative fairy tale in which three different princesses - clever Sophie, brave Leona and beautiful Flora - embark on a journey full of pitfalls and adventures. They must find courage and help each other to overcome the difficult tasks that await them along the way. All of this to save their kingdom from the dark threat of Queen Mortana. She desperately wants eternal youth and is willing to destroy nature and wage war to do so. In order to succeed Princesses must not only join forces, but also use all their wit, strength and charm. If at least one of them manages to accomplish Mortana's impossible task, she will not only save the kingdom but also win the hand of Prince Felix.

