No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, former friends Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are the only sorcerers capable of carrying the difficult task of protecting Riko Amanai, a student designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. A compilation of the five-episode "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" series arc.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $7,792,624
Production Mappa, Toho Animation
Also known as
Gekijô-ban Sôshûhen Jujutsu Kaisen Futokorogyoku / Gyokusetsu, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie, Chú Thuật Hồi Chiến: Hoài Ngọc / Ngọc Chiết, Gekijouban Soshuhen Jujutsu Kaisen: Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN: El Tesoro Escondido/El Tesoro Perdido - La Película, Jujutsu Kaisen: Tesoro, Jujutsu Kaisen: Trésor caché/Mort prématurée - Le film, Магическая битва: Пагубный талант/Таланты умирают молодыми, 劇場版 呪術廻戦 懐玉・玉折, 劇場版 咒術迴戰 懷玉．玉折
Director
Shouta Goshozono
Cast
Aya Endo
Takehito Koyasu
Anna Nagase
Yuichi Nakamura
Takahiro Sakurai
Takahiro Sakurai
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

8.4
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
