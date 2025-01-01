KinoafishaFilmsJujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie
Synopsis
Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, former friends Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are the only sorcerers capable of carrying the difficult task of protecting Riko Amanai, a student designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. A compilation of the five-episode "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" series arc.
CountryJapan
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year2025
Worldwide Gross$7,792,624
ProductionMappa, Toho Animation
Also known as
Gekijô-ban Sôshûhen Jujutsu Kaisen Futokorogyoku / Gyokusetsu, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie, Chú Thuật Hồi Chiến: Hoài Ngọc / Ngọc Chiết, Gekijouban Soshuhen Jujutsu Kaisen: Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN: El Tesoro Escondido/El Tesoro Perdido - La Película, Jujutsu Kaisen: Tesoro, Jujutsu Kaisen: Trésor caché/Mort prématurée - Le film, Магическая битва: Пагубный талант/Таланты умирают молодыми, 劇場版 呪術廻戦 懐玉・玉折, 劇場版 咒術迴戰 懷玉．玉折