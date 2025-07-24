Menu
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh

Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh

Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh - trailer
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 4 September 2025
World premiere 24 July 2025
Release date
24 July 2025 Russia Синемапарк
Worldwide Gross $130,239
Also known as
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayushchiy strannykh, Лёша из Лавры. Погребающий странных
Director
Dzhemma Mnatsyan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.8
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb

Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
11:10 from 300 ₽
Film Reviews
Ольга Цветкова 20 August 2025, 20:45
Всем доброго времени суток!
Фильм не смотрела.
Но трейлер к фильму пересмотрела несколько раз. Очень хочу воочию посмотреть весь фильм без… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 31 August 2025, 23:52
Очень рады были прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
Film Trailers
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh - trailer
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh Trailer
Stills

«Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh» now playing

