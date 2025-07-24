Menu
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh
Documentary
Tickets from 300 ₽
Going
29
Not going
3
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
4 September 2025
World premiere
24 July 2025
Release date
24 July 2025
Russia
Синемапарк
Worldwide Gross
$130,239
Also known as
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayushchiy strannykh, Лёша из Лавры. Погребающий странных
Director
Dzhemma Mnatsyan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.8
Rate
11
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
11:10
from 300 ₽
Tomorrow
from 300 ₽
24 September
from 300 ₽
Film Reviews
Ольга Цветкова
20 August 2025, 20:45
Всем доброго времени суток!
Фильм не смотрела.
Но трейлер к фильму пересмотрела несколько раз. Очень хочу воочию посмотреть весь фильм без…
Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо
31 August 2025, 23:52
Очень рады были прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
Film Trailers
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh
Trailer
0
0
Stills
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
Polezhaevskaya
2D
11:10
from 300 ₽
