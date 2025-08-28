Menu
Рейтинги
6.9
6.9
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Savage Hunt
Savage Hunt
Savage Hunt
Thriller
Synopsis
A vengeful tracker is brought in to hunt down a large grizzly bear that starts attacking humans once a new Montana resort begins being built.
Savage Hunt
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025
Russia
Пионер
Budget
$3,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$38,773
Production
Midwest, Pro Cinema, Underdogg Entertainment
Also known as
Savage Hunt, Caçadores da Fúria, Гризли
Director
Roel Reiné
Cast
Colin Mace
James Oliver Wheatley
Anthony Barclay
Priya Blackburn
Katrin Vankova
Film rating
6.9
6.9
14
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Валерий Дорофеев
31 August 2025, 19:54
Не ходите. Самый худший фильм про медведя убийцу. Испанские песни, русская продюсер, малоизвестные актёры в американском фильме. Озвучка просто…
Read more…
Film Trailers
Savage Hunt
Trailer in russian
1
0
Stills
