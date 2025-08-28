Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Savage Hunt
Poster of Savage Hunt
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
2 posters
Going 8
Not going 6
Kinoafisha Films Savage Hunt

Savage Hunt

Savage Hunt
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 8
Not going 6

Synopsis

A vengeful tracker is brought in to hunt down a large grizzly bear that starts attacking humans once a new Montana resort begins being built.
Savage Hunt - trailer in russian
Savage Hunt  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025 Russia Пионер
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $38,773
Production Midwest, Pro Cinema, Underdogg Entertainment
Also known as
Savage Hunt, Caçadores da Fúria, Гризли
Director
Roel Reiné
Roel Reiné
Cast
Colin Mace
James Oliver Wheatley
James Oliver Wheatley
Anthony Barclay
Priya Blackburn
Katrin Vankova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Валерий Дорофеев 31 August 2025, 19:54
Не ходите. Самый худший фильм про медведя убийцу. Испанские песни, русская продюсер, малоизвестные актёры в американском фильме. Озвучка просто… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Savage Hunt - trailer in russian
Savage Hunt Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more