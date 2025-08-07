Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Doll
Poster of The Doll
Рейтинги
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
2 posters
Going 10
Not going 5
Kinoafisha Films The Doll

The Doll

Devka-baba
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 10
Not going 5

Synopsis

The custom of making motanka dolls is ancient, rich in myths and legends. There is a belief that they help their owner. The main character of the film is a 12-year-old teenage girl, she studies at an art school, but does not believe in her abilities and goes through a coming-of-age crisis with the help of a Slavic doll. By wrapping a doll, its owner goes through a certain stage of growing up and forms her inner world. The doll sometimes helps her cope with difficult situations, and sometimes it does the opposite.
The Doll - trailer
The Doll  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025 Russia Must see magic film
Worldwide Gross $25,321
Production Anniko Films
Also known as
Devka-baba: Kukla-charodeyka, Девка-баба: Кукла-чародейка
Director
Aglaya Kurnosenko
Cast
Ivan Bychkov
Ivan Bychkov
Svetlana Ivanova
Svetlana Ivanova
Taisya Kalinina
Taisya Kalinina
Nikolay Machulskiy
Nikolay Machulskiy
Aleksey Vertkov
Aleksey Vertkov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Doll - trailer
The Doll Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more