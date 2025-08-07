The custom of making motanka dolls is ancient, rich in myths and legends. There is a belief that they help their owner. The main character of the film is a 12-year-old teenage girl, she studies at an art school, but does not believe in her abilities and goes through a coming-of-age crisis with the help of a Slavic doll. By wrapping a doll, its owner goes through a certain stage of growing up and forms her inner world. The doll sometimes helps her cope with difficult situations, and sometimes it does the opposite.