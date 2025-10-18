Menu
Drama
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
Budget
45,000,000 RUR
Production
MTM Cinema
Also known as
Moscow Shadows, Teni Moskvy, Тени Москвы
Director
Valery Pereverzev
Cast
Aleksandr Revva
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
20:00
from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
18 October
from 880 ₽
All cinemas
How do I book tickets for Teni Moskvy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D
20:00
from 880 ₽
