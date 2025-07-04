Menu
Poster of Dheeran
1 poster
Dheeran
Synopsis

7 quirky villagers set off on a road trip from Malayattoor to Krishnagiri to receive the body of Eldhose. The trip turns out to be adventurous & with a lot of twists & turns.
Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 July 2025
Release date
4 July 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $59,250
Production Cheers Entertainments, UVR Movies, Urban Motion Pictures
Also known as
Director
Devadath Shaji
Cast
Jagadish
Arun Cherukavil
Indumathy Manikandan
Sudheesh
Manoj K. Jayan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
