3BHK
3BHK
3BHK
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A middle-class family battles financial hurdles and personal setbacks while pursuing their dream of owning a home in the bustling city.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
4 July 2025
Release date
4 July 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$82,437
Production
Shanthi Talkies
Also known as
3BHK, 3 pièces
Director
Sri Ganesh
Cast
Yogi Babu
Siddharth
R. Sarathkumar
Meetha Raghunath
Devayani
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
7.4
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
