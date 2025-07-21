Menu
1 poster
PSY Antinomiya
PSY Antinomiya
Detective
PSY Antinomiya
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2025
Budget
$200,000
Production
Sirius Film Company
Also known as
PSY Antinomy
Director
Georgiy Smirnov
Cast
Anton Lunin
Evgeniy Smirnov-Ivanitskiy
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
4
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Ирина Крапивина
21 July 2025, 20:03
Детективный триллер, со спец - эффектами. Трюк самого режиссера, сыгравшего казалось бы, маленькую роль в фильме, обескураживает в мастерстве…
Read more…
Ирина Крапивина
21 July 2025, 20:43
Очень интересный детективный триллер, с захватывающим сюжетом про маньяка — кукольника, который убивает людей из-за психологической травмы детства.…
Read more…
Reviews
Film Trailers
PSY Antinomiya
Trailer
1
0
