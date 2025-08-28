Menu
Identification
Identification
Identification
Sci-Fi
Going
15
Not going
12
Identification
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
Production
KD Studios
Also known as
Identifikatsiya, Identity, Tuvastamine, Идентификация
Director
Serik Beyseu
Cast
Anton Pampushnyy
Evgeniy Sidihin
Anton Lavrentyev
Anastasiya Reznik
Viktoriya Glukhikh
Film rating
6.4
15
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Анна Борченко
2 September 2025, 08:43
Вчера ходили. Не досмотрели. Через 20 минут было понятно, что надо бежать 😂
Скучный и не интересный.
Не рекомендую.
Олеся Рублёва
7 September 2025, 17:19
Фильм на уровне 90-х, и сюжет, и графика, и спецэффекты. Очень слабо.
Film Trailers
Identification
Trailer
0
0
Identification
Teaser-trailer
0
0
Stills
