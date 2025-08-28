Menu
1 poster
Identification - trailer
Identification  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Production KD Studios
Also known as
Identifikatsiya, Identity, Tuvastamine, Идентификация
Director
Serik Beyseu
Cast
Anton Pampushnyy
Evgeniy Sidihin
Anton Lavrentyev
Anastasiya Reznik
Viktoriya Glukhikh
6.4
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Анна Борченко 2 September 2025, 08:43
Вчера ходили. Не досмотрели. Через 20 минут было понятно, что надо бежать 😂
Скучный и не интересный.
Не рекомендую.
Олеся Рублёва 7 September 2025, 17:19
Фильм на уровне 90-х, и сюжет, и графика, и спецэффекты. Очень слабо.
Identification - trailer
Identification Trailer
Identification - teaser-trailer
Identification Teaser-trailer
