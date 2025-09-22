Menu
Russian
Poster of One and Four
Poster of One and Four
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films One and Four

One and Four

Yige he sige 18+
Synopsis

It’s the late 1990s in a remote Tibetan forest where poaching is widespread. A ranger is visited by one man after another, all strange...
One and Four - trailer in russian
One and Four  trailer in russian
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2021
Release date
22 September 2025 Russia
Also known as
Yige he sige, One and Four, Один из четырёх, 一个和四个, 一人と四人, 一個和四個
Director
Jigme Trinley
Cast
Jinpa
Zheng Wang
Dan Geng
Dargye Tenzin
Tsemdo Thar
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
One and Four - trailer in russian
One and Four Trailer in russian
