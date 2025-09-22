Menu
6.4
IMDb Rating: 6.4
One and Four
One and Four
Yige he sige
18+
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
It’s the late 1990s in a remote Tibetan forest where poaching is widespread. A ranger is visited by one man after another, all strange...
One and Four
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2021
Release date
22 September 2025
Russia
Also known as
Yige he sige, One and Four, Один из четырёх, 一个和四个, 一人と四人, 一個和四個
Director
Jigme Trinley
Cast
Jinpa
Zheng Wang
Dan Geng
Dargye Tenzin
Tsemdo Thar
Film rating
6.4
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
One and Four
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
