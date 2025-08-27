Menu
18+
Horror
Synopsis
A tsunami hits the city and soon, sharks begin infesting the waters.
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Jagged Edge Productions
Also known as
Tsunami Sharks, Tsunami Shark
Director
Tyler-James
Ben J. Williams
Cast
Anna Albie
Brandie Chanelle Barima
Maria Bates
Zius Boothby
Film rating
2.5
11
votes
2.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Софья Захарова
27 August 2025, 19:56
Самый отстойный фильм про акул. Графика ужасная, нет реализма, актёры играют топорно. Сюжет тоже спорный и нелогичный местами. Люди от укуса акулы не…
