Poster of Tsunami Sharks
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Tsunami Sharks

Tsunami Sharks 18+
Synopsis

A tsunami hits the city and soon, sharks begin infesting the waters.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Jagged Edge Productions
Also known as
Tsunami Sharks, Tsunami Shark
Director
Tyler-James
Ben J. Williams
Cast
Anna Albie
Brandie Chanelle Barima
Maria Bates
Zius Boothby
Cast and Crew

Film rating

2.5
Rate 11 votes
2.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
Софья Захарова 27 August 2025, 19:56
Самый отстойный фильм про акул. Графика ужасная, нет реализма, актёры играют топорно. Сюжет тоже спорный и нелогичный местами. Люди от укуса акулы не… Read more…
