Poster of 8 Vasanthalu
1 poster
8 Vasanthalu

Synopsis

The film is a narrative that unfolds over a period of eight years. It explores the many ebbs and flows of life of a young woman.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $4,837
Production Mythri Movie Makers
Also known as
8 Vasanthalu, 8 Primaveras, 8 Vasantalu
Director
Phanindra Narsetti
Cast
Ananthika Sanilkumar
Sumant Nitturkar
Ravi Theja Duggirala
Hanu Reddy
Kanna Pasunoori
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
