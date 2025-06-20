Menu
6.8
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Synopsis
Follows the story of Anna who grieves the death of her parents as she moves from New York to Florida to stay with her grandmother. She falls in with some other teens, but when she sees a grisly act of violence, she finds herself trapped.
Eye for an Eye
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
20 June 2025
World premiere
20 June 2025
Release date
16 October 2025
Russia
World Pictures
10 July 2025
Croatia
ab 15 J.
15 August 2025
Lithuania
17 July 2025
Montenegro
o.A.
15 August 2025
Poland
17 July 2025
Serbia
o.A.
3 July 2025
UAE
18TC
Budget
$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$52,878
Production
Ley Line Entertainment, glassEyeballs
Also known as
Eye for an Eye, Oko za oko, Göze Göz
Director
Colin Tilley
Cast
S. Epatha Merkerson
Whitney Peak
Finn Bennett
Golda Rosheuvel
Wynn Reichert
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
21 October
from 620 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Eye for an Eye
Trailer
0
0
Eye for an Eye
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«Eye for an Eye» now playing
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
20:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
