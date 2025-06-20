Menu
Russian
6.8 IMDb Rating: 5.1
Eye for an Eye

Synopsis

Follows the story of Anna who grieves the death of her parents as she moves from New York to Florida to stay with her grandmother. She falls in with some other teens, but when she sees a grisly act of violence, she finds herself trapped.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 June 2025
World premiere 20 June 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Russia World Pictures
10 July 2025 Croatia ab 15 J.
15 August 2025 Lithuania
17 July 2025 Montenegro o.A.
15 August 2025 Poland
17 July 2025 Serbia o.A.
3 July 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $52,878
Production Ley Line Entertainment, glassEyeballs
Also known as
Eye for an Eye, Oko za oko, Göze Göz
Director
Colin Tilley
Cast
S. Epatha Merkerson
S. Epatha Merkerson
Whitney Peak
Whitney Peak
Finn Bennett
Finn Bennett
Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel
Wynn Reichert
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
12 votes
5.1 IMDb
