The Woolen Sweater

Unko Sweater
Synopsis

Based in the multi-cultural settings of the Eastern hills of Panchthar, Nepal, the film will take us on a beautiful journey filled with the warmth of love and human connections.
Country Nepal
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $494,357
Production Artmandu
Also known as
Unko Sweater, The Woolen Sweater, Unko Sweater - The Woolen Sweater, Unko Sweater: The Woolen Sweater
Director
Nabin Chauhan
Cast
Maotse Gurung
Bipin Karki
Miruna Magar
Sunil Pokharel
Wilson Bikram Rai
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
