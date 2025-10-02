Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of The Last One for the Road
Poster of The Last One for the Road
Рейтинги
7.7 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 770 ₽
Going 2
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Last One for the Road

The Last One for the Road

Le città di pianura
Tickets from 770 ₽
Going 2
Not going 0

Synopsis

Two blustery 50-somethings, have an obsession: going for their last drink. One night, they run into Giulio, a shy architecture student, whose way of seeing the world and love will be transformed as the trio wander from bar to bar of Veneto
The Last One for the Road - trailer in russian
The Last One for the Road  trailer in russian
Country Italy / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Russia U Films
Production Vivo Film, Maze Pictures, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Le città di pianura, The Last One for the Road, Un dernier pour la route, На посошок
Director
Francesco Sossai
Cast
Filippo Scotti
Sergio Romano
Sergio Romano
Pierpaolo Capovilla
Roberto Citran
Roberto Citran
Andrea Pennacchi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Last One for the Road - trailer in russian
The Last One for the Road Trailer in russian
The Last One for the Road - trailer
The Last One for the Road Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«The Last One for the Road» now playing

Tomorrow 25 Fri 26 Wed 1 Thu 2 Fri 3 Sat 4 Sun 5 Mon 6 Tue 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Last One for the Road? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
19:30 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more