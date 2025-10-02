Menu
7.7
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 770 ₽
Going
2
Not going
0
The Last One for the Road
The Last One for the Road
Le città di pianura
Drama
Tickets from 770 ₽
Going
2
Not going
0
Synopsis
Two blustery 50-somethings, have an obsession: going for their last drink. One night, they run into Giulio, a shy architecture student, whose way of seeing the world and love will be transformed as the trio wander from bar to bar of Veneto
Expand
The Last One for the Road
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Italy / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025
Russia
U Films
Production
Vivo Film, Maze Pictures, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Le città di pianura, The Last One for the Road, Un dernier pour la route, На посошок
Director
Francesco Sossai
Cast
Filippo Scotti
Sergio Romano
Pierpaolo Capovilla
Roberto Citran
Andrea Pennacchi
Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30
from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Tomorrow
from 770 ₽
26 September
from 650 ₽
1 October
from 600 ₽
2 October
from 500 ₽
3 October
from 200 ₽
4 October
from 500 ₽
5 October
from 450 ₽
All cinemas
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Last One for the Road
Trailer in russian
0
0
The Last One for the Road
Trailer
0
0
Stills
«The Last One for the Road» now playing
Tomorrow
25
Fri
26
Wed
1
Thu
2
Fri
3
Sat
4
Sun
5
Mon
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
19:30
from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
