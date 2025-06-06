Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Norocosii
Norocosii
Norocosii
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Going
0
Not going
0
Country
Romania
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 June 2025
Release date
6 June 2025
Romania
Budget
€500,000
Also known as
Norocosii, Norocoșii, Norocoșii: Scapă cine poate
Director
Ema Viziru
Lucian Viziru
Cast
Andra Gogan
Toto Dumitrescu
Denis Stefan
Lucian Viziru
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree