About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Abhyanthara Kuttavali
Abhyanthara Kuttavali
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Man in troubled second marriage faces divorce complications when legal battles spiral with false domestic violence and dowry claims, turning the justice system itself into a form of punishment.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 June 2025
Release date
6 June 2025
UAE
PG13
Worldwide Gross
$213,529
Production
Naisam Salam Productions
Also known as
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali, Abhyanthara Kuttavali
Director
Sethunath Pathmakumar
Cast
Asif Ali
Jagadish
Sidharth Bharathan
Sreeja Das
Niradzha Radzhendran
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
