Poster of Abhyanthara Kuttavali
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Abhyanthara Kuttavali

Abhyanthara Kuttavali

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali
Synopsis

Man in troubled second marriage faces divorce complications when legal battles spiral with false domestic violence and dowry claims, turning the justice system itself into a form of punishment.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 June 2025
Release date
6 June 2025 UAE PG13
Worldwide Gross $213,529
Production Naisam Salam Productions
Also known as
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali, Abhyanthara Kuttavali
Director
Sethunath Pathmakumar
Cast
Asif Ali
Jagadish
Sidharth Bharathan
Sreeja Das
Niradzha Radzhendran
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
