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Poster of Sijjin 8
4.0
Kinoafisha Films Sijjin 8
4.0

Sijjin 8

, 2025
Siccin 8
Turkey / Horror / 18+
Poster of Sijjin 8
4.0

Synopsis

A man and his family are tormented by malevolent supernatural forces after he brings his elderly mother into his home.

Cast

Masal Aksel
Mana Alkoy
Fahrettin Avci
Melike Balçik
Ece Baykal
Fatih Gülnar
Hatice Irkin
Fatma Nilgun Islamoglu
Oguz Okul
Gönül Ürer
Director Alper Mestçi
Writer Alper Mestçi
Composer Resit Gözdamla
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $2,610,115
Production Muhtesem Film
Also known as
Siccin 8, Siccîn 8, Сиджин 8, سجين ٨

Film rating

4.0
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 10 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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