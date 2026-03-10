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Sijjin 8
4.0
Sijjin 8
, 2025
Siccin 8
Turkey / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.0
Synopsis
A man and his family are tormented by malevolent supernatural forces after he brings his elderly mother into his home.
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Cast
Masal Aksel
Mana Alkoy
Fahrettin Avci
Melike Balçik
Ece Baykal
Fatih Gülnar
Hatice Irkin
Fatma Nilgun Islamoglu
Oguz Okul
Gönül Ürer
Director
Alper Mestçi
Writer
Alper Mestçi
Composer
Resit Gözdamla
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$2,610,115
Production
Muhtesem Film
Also known as
Siccin 8, Siccîn 8, Сиджин 8, سجين ٨
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Film rating
4.0
Rate
10
votes
3.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 10 March 2026
Showtimes
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