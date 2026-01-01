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Hari Hara Veera Mallu
5.8
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
, 2025
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit
India / Action, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Facts
5.8
Synopsis
Set in the Mughal Era, outlaw Veera Mallu is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.
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Cast
Nora Fatehi
Nargis Fakhri
Anupam Kher
Pawan Kalyan
Sathyaraj
Bobby Deol
Director
Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi
,
Jyothi Krishna
Writer
Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi
,
Sai Madhav Burra
,
Abhimanyu Srivastava
Composer
M.M. Keeravani
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$360,253
Production
Mega Surya Productions
Also known as
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, PSPK 27, Хари Хара Вира Маллу: Часть 1
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Interesting facts
This will mark Pawan Kalyan's first pan-Indian project.
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