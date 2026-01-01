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5.8
Kinoafisha Films Hari Hara Veera Mallu
5.8

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

, 2025
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit
India / Action, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
5.8

Synopsis

Set in the Mughal Era, outlaw Veera Mallu is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Cast

Nora Fatehi
Nargis Fakhri
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Pawan Kalyan
Sathyaraj
Sathyaraj
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol
Director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Jyothi Krishna
Writer Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, Abhimanyu Srivastava
Composer M.M. Keeravani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $360,253
Production Mega Surya Productions
Also known as
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, PSPK 27, Хари Хара Вира Маллу: Часть 1

Film rating

5.8
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5.8 IMDb
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