Poster of I Don't Understand You
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
I Don't Understand You

I Don't Understand You 18+
Synopsis

Stranded in rural Italy without transportation or language skills, an American couple on the verge of adopting tries to reconnect during a disastrous vacation, as their fears and relationship problems threaten to boil over.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 September 2025
World premiere 13 June 2025
Release date
13 June 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $276,299
Production Panoramic Media Co, Pinky Promise, Truant Pictures
Also known as
I Don't Understand You, Adivina quién muere esta noche, Że co? Że jak?!, Я тебя не понимаю
Director
David Joseph Craig
Brian Crano
Cast
Nick Kroll
Andy Rannells
Jessamine Burgum
Dell'olmo Saporetti Giulio
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
