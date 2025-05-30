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Poster of Detective Kien: The Headless Horror
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Detective Kien: The Headless Horror
7.0

Detective Kien: The Headless Horror

, 2025
Detective Kien: The Headless Horror
Viet Nam / Drama, Horror, Detective / 18+
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Poster of Detective Kien: The Headless Horror
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Synopsis

Detective Kiên investigates the disappearance of young woman from a village living in fear of a murderous demon.

Cast

Tran Quoc Anh
Dinh Ngoc Diep
Quoc Huy
Trinh Tu Trung
Trinh Tu Trung
Doan Minh Anh
Pham Quynh Anh
Director Victor Vu
Writer Duc Nguyen, Victor Vu, Hong Thai
Composer Christopher Wong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Viet Nam
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 May 2025
Release date
30 May 2025 Czechia
30 May 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $9,768,694
Production Galaxy Studio, November Films
Also known as
Tham Tu Kien: Ky an Khong Dau, Detective Kien: The Headless Horror, Detective Kien, Detektywie Kien, Inspecteur Kien: L'horreur sans tête, Thám Tử Kiên: Kỳ Án Không Đầu, Детектив Кьен: Безголовый ужас, 越南名偵探：無頭詛咒

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
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