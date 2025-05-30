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Detective Kien: The Headless Horror
7.0
Detective Kien: The Headless Horror
, 2025
Detective Kien: The Headless Horror
Viet Nam / Drama, Horror, Detective / 18+
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Synopsis
Detective Kiên investigates the disappearance of young woman from a village living in fear of a murderous demon.
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Cast
Tran Quoc Anh
Dinh Ngoc Diep
Quoc Huy
Trinh Tu Trung
Doan Minh Anh
Pham Quynh Anh
Director
Victor Vu
Writer
Duc Nguyen
,
Victor Vu
,
Hong Thai
Composer
Christopher Wong
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Viet Nam
Runtime
2 hours 11 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
30 May 2025
Release date
30 May 2025
Czechia
30 May 2025
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$9,768,694
Production
Galaxy Studio, November Films
Also known as
Tham Tu Kien: Ky an Khong Dau, Detective Kien: The Headless Horror, Detective Kien, Detektywie Kien, Inspecteur Kien: L'horreur sans tête, Thám Tử Kiên: Kỳ Án Không Đầu, Детектив Кьен: Безголовый ужас, 越南名偵探：無頭詛咒
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Film rating
7.0
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10
votes
6.6
IMDb
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