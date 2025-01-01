Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
John Rambo
John Rambo
John Rambo
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Synopsis
The origin story of a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War.
Expand
Country
USA
Production
Bonfire Legend, Millennium Media, Templeton Media
Also known as
John Rambo
Director
Jalmari Helander
Cast
Noah Centineo
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
