Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain
Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Comedy
Crime
Synopsis
A group of rebellious girls embark on a wild spring break road trip that spirals into chaos, forcing them to flee from the mayhem they've created.
Expand
Country
USA
Production
Capstone Studios, Muse Productions
Also known as
Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain
Director
Matthew Bright
Cast
Bella Thorne
Grace Van Dien
True Whitaker
Ariel Martin
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
