Poster of About People and About War
Poster of About People and About War
8.0 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha Films About People and About War

About People and About War

Pro lyudey i pro voynu
Going 7
Not going 5

Synopsis

A cycle of tragic, heroic or even funny stories that happened to young people during the Great Patriotic War. Girls and boys whose dreams, plans and ideas about happiness were changed by the war.
About People and About War - trailer
About People and About War  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 June 2025
Release date
19 June 2025 Russia КиноФанат
Production Artel Film Production, IRI
Also known as
Pro lyudey i pro voynu, About People and About War, Про людей и про войну
Director
Andrey Krasavin
Dmitriy Pasichnik
Cast
Egor Beroev
Egor Beroev
Roman Kurtsyn
Roman Kurtsyn
Fedor Fedotov
Fedor Fedotov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Ольга Ким 13 October 2025, 02:58
Я НИКОГДА не смогу забыть этот фильм!
Reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
About People and About War - trailer
About People and About War Trailer
Stills
