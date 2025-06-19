Menu
About People and About War
Pro lyudey i pro voynu
Drama
History
War
Synopsis
A cycle of tragic, heroic or even funny stories that happened to young people during the Great Patriotic War. Girls and boys whose dreams, plans and ideas about happiness were changed by the war.
About People and About War
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
19 June 2025
Release date
19 June 2025
Russia
Production
Artel Film Production, IRI
Also known as
Pro lyudey i pro voynu, About People and About War, Про людей и про войну
Director
Andrey Krasavin
Dmitriy Pasichnik
Cast
Egor Beroev
Roman Kurtsyn
Fedor Fedotov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.0
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Ольга Ким
13 October 2025, 02:58
Я НИКОГДА не смогу забыть этот фильм!
Reviews
Film Trailers
About People and About War
Trailer
1
0
Stills
