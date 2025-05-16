Krishnamoorthy, better known as Kissa, is a passionate cinema who reviews films. One day, he gets a call from a haunted theater asking him to a special show. While attending a horror movie with a loved one and family members, they become stuck and unable to exit. The story follows their exhilarating and perilous journey to return to reality.
CountryIndia
Runtime2 hours 30 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere16 May 2025
Release date
16 May 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross$47,404
ProductionHandmade films, Niharika Entertainment, The Show People
Also known as
DD Next Level, Devil's Double Next Level, Dhiluku Dhuddu: Next Level - Devil's Double