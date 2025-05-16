Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of DD Next Level
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films DD Next Level

DD Next Level

DD Next Level
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Krishnamoorthy, better known as Kissa, is a passionate cinema who reviews films. One day, he gets a call from a haunted theater asking him to a special show. While attending a horror movie with a loved one and family members, they become stuck and unable to exit. The story follows their exhilarating and perilous journey to return to reality.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 May 2025
Release date
16 May 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $47,404
Production Handmade films, Niharika Entertainment, The Show People
Also known as
DD Next Level, Devil's Double Next Level, Dhiluku Dhuddu: Next Level - Devil's Double
Cast
Gautham Vasudev Menon
Santhanam
Redin Kingsley
K. Selvaraghavan
Motta Rajendran
Nizhalgal Ravi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more