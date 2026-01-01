Menu
Kinoafisha Films All of the Sudden

All of the Sudden

18+
Synopsis

Two scholars exchange letters about chance and risk. As the philosopher falls ill, their academic correspondence evolves into intimate discussions about mortality and a deeper connection forms between them.
Country France
Production ARTE, Bitters End, Canal+
Also known as
Soudain
Director
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Cast
Virginie Efira
Virginie Efira
Tao Okamoto
Tao Okamoto
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
