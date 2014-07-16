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Poster of Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces
7.5

Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces

, 2014
Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces
USA, France / Drama, Horror, Detective / 18+
Poster of Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces
7.5

Synopsis

Ninety minutes of deleted and alternate takes from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, assembled by David Lynch to continue the story of the final week of Laura Palmer’s life.

Cast

Chris Isaak
Special Agent Chester Desmond
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
Sam Stanley
C.H. Evans
Jack at Hap's
Sandra Kinder
Irene at Hap's
Rick Aiello
Cliff Howard
Gary Bullock
Sheriff Cable
Kyle MacLachlan
Kyle MacLachlan
FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper
David Bowie
David Bowie
Phillip Jeffries
Elizabeth McCarthy
Giggling Secretary
Steven Beard
Crime Van Driver
Director David Lynch
Writer David Lynch, Mark Frost, Robert Engels
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 24 October 2022
World premiere 16 July 2014
Release date
29 August 2025 Poland
16 July 2014 USA
Production Absurda, MK2 Diffusion, Twin Peaks Productions
Also known as
Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces, İkiz Tepeler: Kayıp Parça, The Missing Pieces, Tvin Pyksas: pradinge epizodai, Twin Peaks : Les Pièces manquantes du dossier, Twin Peaks Fire Walk with Me: The Missing Pieces, Twin Peaks: Die fehlenden Teile, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me - Deleted Scenes, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me - The Missing Pieces, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me Deleted Scenes, Twin Peaks: Las piezas perdidas, Twin Peaks: O Mistério, Twin Peaks: Piesele lipsa, Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery, Твин Пикс: Вырезанные сцены, Твін Пікс: Пропущені сцени, 트윈 픽스: 더 미씽 피시즈

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb

Quotes

FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper Diane, you haven't changed your hair and I've seen that beautiful dress before, but I must say you look sensational today. No, I'm not trying to buy time. It's Thursday and you have changed something in this room and this time you've done very well... very well but I'm going to tell you exactly what it is... in a moment... you have changed... GOT IT! Diane, you've moved that clock twelve inches to the left! Ah yes, another triumph for the dashing Agent Cooper. And now, Diane, you must clean the coffee cups, get fresh-ground coffee from Sally, and make a damn great pot of coffee.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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