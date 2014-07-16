FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper Diane, you haven't changed your hair and I've seen that beautiful dress before, but I must say you look sensational today. No, I'm not trying to buy time. It's Thursday and you have changed something in this room and this time you've done very well... very well but I'm going to tell you exactly what it is... in a moment... you have changed... GOT IT! Diane, you've moved that clock twelve inches to the left! Ah yes, another triumph for the dashing Agent Cooper. And now, Diane, you must clean the coffee cups, get fresh-ground coffee from Sally, and make a damn great pot of coffee.