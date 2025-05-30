Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
A Tooth Fairy Tale
6.8
A Tooth Fairy Tale
, 2025
A Tooth Fairy Tale
USA / Animation / 18+
Going
3
Not going
2
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Going
3
Not going
2
Synopsis
A rebellious tooth fairy, a cuddly troll, and a brilliant goblin scientist unite to save their magical worlds from menacing spiders.
Expand
Cast
Jon Lovitz
Webster
Maz Jobrani
Orum
Larkin Bell
Gemma
Presley Ryan
Zachary Alexander Rice
Boo Boo Stewart
Van
Jailen Bates
Talus
Mary Deaton
Sheena
Mary Deaton
Sheena
Fran Drescher
Queen Mortina
Vivica A. Fox
Opal
Nicolas J Greco
Rupee
Director
Michael Johnson
Writer
Jeffrey Giles
,
Michael Lurie
,
Richard Dane Scott
Composer
Aldo Shllaku
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
30 May 2025
Release date
30 May 2025
Romania
11 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$180,547
Production
Rebellion Animation
Also known as
A Tooth Fairy Tale, Un secreto mágico, Diş Perisi Masalı, Los guardianes del diente mágico, Zâna Măseluță: Între prietenie și magie, Un Secreto Mágico: La Leyenda del Hada de los Dientes
More
Cartoon rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree