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Poster of A Tooth Fairy Tale
6.8
Kinoafisha Films A Tooth Fairy Tale
6.8

A Tooth Fairy Tale

, 2025
A Tooth Fairy Tale
USA / Animation / 18+
Going 3
Not going 2
Poster of A Tooth Fairy Tale
6.8
Going 3
Not going 2

Synopsis

A rebellious tooth fairy, a cuddly troll, and a brilliant goblin scientist unite to save their magical worlds from menacing spiders.

Cast

Jon Lovitz
Webster
Maz Jobrani
Maz Jobrani
Orum
Larkin Bell
Gemma
Presley Ryan
Zachary Alexander Rice
Boo Boo Stewart
Boo Boo Stewart
Van
Jailen Bates
Talus
Mary Deaton
Sheena
Mary Deaton
Sheena
Fran Drescher
Queen Mortina
Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox
Opal
Nicolas J Greco
Rupee
Director Michael Johnson
Writer Jeffrey Giles, Michael Lurie, Richard Dane Scott
Composer Aldo Shllaku
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 May 2025
Release date
30 May 2025 Romania
11 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $180,547
Production Rebellion Animation
Also known as
A Tooth Fairy Tale, Un secreto mágico, Diş Perisi Masalı, Los guardianes del diente mágico, Zâna Măseluță: Între prietenie și magie, Un Secreto Mágico: La Leyenda del Hada de los Dientes

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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