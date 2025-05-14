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Kinoafisha Films Boevye lazery. Ohota za superoruzhiem

Boevye lazery. Ohota za superoruzhiem

, 2025
Russia / Documentary, War / 18+
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Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 May 2025
World premiere 14 May 2025

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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