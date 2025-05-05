Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages, we're going to present for your approval a novelty picture with an all-midget cast, the first of its kind to ever be produced. I'm told that it has everything, that is, everything that a western should have.

Master of Ceremonies Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages, we're going to present for your approval a novelty picture with an all-midget cast, the first of its kind to ever be produced. I'm told that it has everything, that is, everything that a western should have.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.