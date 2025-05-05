4.0The Terror of Tiny Town
The Terror of Tiny Town, 1938
USA / Family, Western / 18+
Synopsis
In a wild west community populated entirely by residents with dwarfism, the Larson and Preston familes have been in a generations-long feud, recently strained by the actions of cattle rustler and overall devious criminal Bat Haines. Buck Larson, the hero of our tale, takes on Haines, and tries to win the heart of Nancy Preston while resolving the tensions between his and her families.
Cast
Yvonne Moray
Nancy Preston - The Girl
Billy Platt
Jim 'Tex' Preston - The Rich Uncle
John T. Bambury
Pop Lawson - The Ranch Owner
Joseph Herbst
The Sheriff
'Little Billy' Rhodes
Bat Haines - The Villain
Charles Becker
Otto - The Cook
Nita Krebs
Nita - The Vampire (Dance Hall Girl)
George Ministeri
Armstrong - The Blacksmith
Karl 'Karchy' Kosiczky
Sammy - The Barber
Director Sam Newfield
Writer Fred Myton, Clarence Marks
Composer Edward Kilenyi
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 1938
Budget $100,000
Production Jed Buell Productions
Also known as
The Terror of Tiny Town, Cücelerin Korkunç Şehri, De schrik van Lilliputstad, Terror Tiny Town, Ужас крошечного города
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
2026, Russia, History, Drama