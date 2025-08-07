Menu
5.1 IMDb
The Devil's Bride

Pengantin Setan
Synopsis

Trapped in a difficult marriage, Echa is comforted by the presence of a man in her dreams. However, the calm turns to terror when the man appears as an evil spirit.
The Devil's Bride - trailer in russian
The Devil's Bride  trailer in russian
Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025 Russia Экспонента
14 August 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
14 August 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
14 August 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $259,122
Production MVP Pictures
Also known as
Pengantin Setan, The Devil's Bride, Nàng Dâu Của Quỷ, Женщина в чёрном. Невеста дьявола
Director
Azhar Kinoi Lubis
Cast
Erika Carlina
Emir Mahira
Ruth Marini
Wavi Zihan
Ence Bagus
5.1
5.1 IMDb
User 11 August 2025, 13:13
Классный фильм, ужас какой стращный….
Киноафиша.инфо 31 August 2025, 23:39
прям кошмар?
The Devil's Bride - trailer in russian
The Devil's Bride Trailer in russian
The Devil's Bride - trailer
The Devil's Bride Trailer
