Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
5.1
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Rate
2 posters
Going
41
Not going
5
Kinoafisha
Films
The Devil's Bride
The Devil's Bride
Pengantin Setan
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Thriller
Going
41
Not going
5
Synopsis
Trapped in a difficult marriage, Echa is comforted by the presence of a man in her dreams. However, the calm turns to terror when the man appears as an evil spirit.
Expand
The Devil's Bride
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025
Russia
Экспонента
14 August 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
14 August 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
14 August 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$259,122
Production
MVP Pictures
Also known as
Pengantin Setan, The Devil's Bride, Nàng Dâu Của Quỷ, Женщина в чёрном. Невеста дьявола
Director
Azhar Kinoi Lubis
Cast
Erika Carlina
Emir Mahira
Ruth Marini
Wavi Zihan
Ence Bagus
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.1
Rate
17
votes
5.1
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
User
11 August 2025, 13:13
Классный фильм, ужас какой стращный….
Киноафиша.инфо
31 August 2025, 23:39
прям кошмар?
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Devil's Bride
Trailer in russian
0
0
The Devil's Bride
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree