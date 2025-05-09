5.1Kryptic
Kryptic, 2024
Canada / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Synopsis
A woman’s search for a missing cryptzoologist leads to her own riveting cosmic quest for identity.
Cast
Kamantha Naidoo
Sarah
Jenna Hill
Betty Robinson
Jennifer Copping
Drunk ( The Amazing Gigi )
Jeff Gladstone
Morgan Valentine
Jason Deline
Caleb
Ali Rusu-Tahir
Sasha
Pam Kearns
Starla Northstar
Jane Stanton
Maggie
Sara J Southey
Avery Graham
Director Kourtney Roy
Writer Paul Bromley
Composer Cayne McKenzie
Film details
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 May 2025
World premiere 9 May 2025
Production Garden, Goodbye Productions, IPR.VC
Also known as
Kryptic, Enigma oscuro, Enigma Sombrio, Kryptyda, Криптик
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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