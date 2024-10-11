2.2Martin
Martin, 2024
India / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Synopsis
Martin revolves around Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, whose journey takes him from Pakistan to India to discover his real identity and fight against black market dealers, who are involved with terrorists to orchestrate massive attacks in the country.
Cast
Nikitin Dheer
Mushtaq
Dhruva Sarja
Martin
Chikkanna
Sathya
Achyuth Kumar
Ashok Kumar
Nawab Shah
Pakistani Jailer
Vaibhavi Shandilya
Preeti
Sriram Reddy Polasane
Surgeon
Anveshi Jain
Martin's Girlfriend
Malavika Avinash
Pakistani Doctor
Girija Lokesh
Prathap Narayanan
Vivek
Director A.P. Arjun
Writer Arjun Sarja, Swamiji, A.P. Arjun, Uday k Mehta
Composer Ravi Basrur, Mani Sharma
Film details
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 May 2025
World premiere 11 October 2024
Release date
|11 October 2024
|India
|11 October 2024
|Spain
|16
Production Uday K Mehta Productions, Vasavi Enterprises
Also known as
Martin, Martín, O Guerreiro, Мартин, मार्टिन, マーティン, 马丁, 喋血杀机
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
2026, Russia, History, Drama