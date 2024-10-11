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Poster of Martin
2.2
Kinoafisha Films Martin
2.2

Martin

, 2024
Martin
India / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Martin
2.2

Synopsis

Martin revolves around Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, whose journey takes him from Pakistan to India to discover his real identity and fight against black market dealers, who are involved with terrorists to orchestrate massive attacks in the country.

Cast

Nikitin Dheer
Mushtaq
Dhruva Sarja
Martin
Chikkanna
Sathya
Achyuth Kumar
Ashok Kumar
Nawab Shah
Pakistani Jailer
Vaibhavi Shandilya
Preeti
Sriram Reddy Polasane
Surgeon
Anveshi Jain
Martin's Girlfriend
Malavika Avinash
Pakistani Doctor
Girija Lokesh
Prathap Narayanan
Vivek
Director A.P. Arjun
Writer Arjun Sarja, Swamiji, A.P. Arjun, Uday k Mehta
Composer Ravi Basrur, Mani Sharma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 May 2025
World premiere 11 October 2024
Release date
11 October 2024 India
11 October 2024 Spain 16
Production Uday K Mehta Productions, Vasavi Enterprises
Also known as
Martin, Martín, O Guerreiro, Мартин, मार्टिन, マーティン, 马丁, 喋血杀机

Film rating

2.2
Rate 10 votes
2.1 IMDb
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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